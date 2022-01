A Lancaster County teacher has been charged with corruption of minors and harassment. West Hempfield Township police say 25-year old Thomas Walker, who also coached football at Hempfield High, sent inappropriate messages on Snapchat and also requested pictures of a 16-year old female student. The incident occurred in October 2021. Walker resigned last month. Officers say Walker told a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker he sent the messages, but it was by mistake.