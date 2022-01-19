PA COVID-19 Weekly Update

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 17.

“In Pennsylvania we are carefully tracking post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data which continues to show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”

Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022, and additional information is now posted online at: PA Post-Vaccination DataOpens In A New Window highlighting that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for:

78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.

Weekly Update

Pennsylvania continues to make critical strides in getting eligible residents vaccinated working closely with vaccine providers, grassroots organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.govOpens In A New Window to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week. 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 10 –Sunday, Jan. 16:

The daily average number of cases was 25,417.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 17 was 3.8 percent higher than on Jan. 10. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.7% and 13.7%, respectively. Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboardOpens In A New Window and the vaccine dashboardOpens In A New Window. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboardOpens In A New Window showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit hereOpens In A New Window.

To stay informed about the Wolf Administration’s vaccination efforts, the latest federal vaccine news, and answers to pressing vaccine questions, visit the Unite Against COVID Weekly UpdateOpens In A New Window.