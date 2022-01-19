Feds Open Free COVID Test Website

Pennsylvania’s daily average number of positive COVID-19 cases last week was well over 25,000. Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter says “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated….and boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death.” The latest stats show that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals account for 78 percent of the cases, 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has launched a web site for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests. Learn more at: COVIDTests.gov