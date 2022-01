The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show continues through tomorrow at the Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. Today’s events feature a sticky bun contest at 5pm, then at 7p its the First Frontier PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo. On Saturday at 1:00 p.m. its the Master Showmanship Competition and at 2:30p its a Lumberjack Demonstration and Competition. Learn more at the web site: FarmShow.PA.gov