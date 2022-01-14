PA COVID-19 Update Friday

Positive cases of COVID-19 remain high in Pennsylvania. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital officials say the county is averaging about 1000-new cases a day this week while hospitalizations across the state are up 50%. Meanwhile, Penn State Health has updated their guidelines as a result of the surge. Everyone entering Hershey Medical, Holy Spirit, Hampden Medical group locations must wear a medical-grade mask, which will be provided, if necessary, and must social distance. Also, adult patients may only have one family or support person per day, while pediatric patients can have two.