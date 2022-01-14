January Is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Lancaster County district attorney Heather Adams announced this week the creation of a human trafficking task force. Adams says the task force will bring local, county, state and federal governments together with organizations combating human trafficking. Meanwhile, a York County Collaborative of various organizations and agencies will host a free screening of the documentary “Blind Eyes Open” Saturday from 11am to 2:30pm at the LCBC York Campus on North Hills Road. Register by visiting the York City Police Facebook page.