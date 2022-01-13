PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health yesterday confirmed an additional 28,600-positive cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, officials reported 213-deaths in the commonwealth. Meanwhile, an easy-access testing site will open in Lancaster County. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will administer COVID-19 tests at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center located on Champ Boulevard in Manheim. The site opens Friday and will operate Monday thru Friday from 8:30am to 6:30pm, although it will be closed this Monday for the MLK holiday. Appointments must be scheduled using the MYLGHealth app. The cost for uninsured patients is $57.24. LGHealth will bill insurance companies of insured patients.