Burglar Charged For Lancaster Co. Crime Spree

A Florida man has been arrested for burglarizing multiple homes in Lancaster County last November. Manheim Township police say 45-year old Francisco Cartagena, whose last known address was Winter Haven, Florida, broke into at least five houses over several hours, stealing various items including about $53,000 worth of jewelry. Officers are investigating whether the suspect was involved in similar burglaries last fall in Mount Joy and York, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Police identified Cartagena using residential surveillance video from doorbell cameras.