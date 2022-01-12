Arson Suspect Wanted In Lancaster City

A Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple crimes including arson. Police say 31-year-old Alvin Chambers of Maytown deliberately started fires on two separate days at an apartment complex on the 500-block of Poplar Street in Lancaster City earlier this month. Officers say no one was hurt in the fires and damage was minimal but there was a risk of death to several children inside. Police had tried to apprehend the suspect but he was able to escape. Anyone with information on Chambers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities.