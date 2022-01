The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show continues at the Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. Today’s events feature an Agri-Magic show at 1pm, a cooking presentation at 3p where they will make Caprese Potato Tarts with a Tomato Basil Relish, Country Steak and Potato Salad. At 5:30 p.m. there’s a Cornhole Competition, followed by a Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association. Learn more at the web site: FarmShow.PA.gov