PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, thought to be more contagious but less severe than previous strains, has been driving a sharp increase in positive cases across the nation and Pennsylvania. Locally, Lancaster Online reports the county’s average daily case rate hit 1,148 Sunday after surpassing 1,000 cases per day on Friday. State health officials say hospitalizations increased in the commonwealth for the 14th consecutive day. The New York Times reports that since the start of the new yea, Pennsylvania is averaging more than 100-deaths a day from the virus. An infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Harrisburg says for the fully vaccinated, “the likelihood that Omicron will cause any serious lung injury is low” ,but “the unvaccinated on the other hand will still run a good risk of having the virus running throughout your lungs which is more severe.”