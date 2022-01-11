One Dead In York Co. Shooting

A verbal altercation between two men who knew each other in York County ends with one dead. State Police say the two stopped at the intersection of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township around 12-noon Monday. Troopers say both men were armed and at one point the 51-year-old man inside his vehicle shot and killed 57-year-old James Lynch, of New Freedom who was outside his vehicle. The shooter is cooperating and was interviewed and released. At last check no charges have been filed. Anyone who knows more about the incident is asked to contact state police. An autopsy on Lynch is planned for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.