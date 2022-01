An Adams County home was destroyed by a 4-alarm fire over the weekend. The York Daily Record reports that the blaze began early Saturday morning along the 800-block of Pond Bank Road in Straban Township. No one was at home at the time. There were no injuries. No word yet on how the fire started or a damage estimate. YDR.com notes the home was listed on a real estate web site as being nearly 10,000 square feet with an asking price of over $2-million dollars.