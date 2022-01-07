COVID-19 Surge Continues In PA

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has taken another jump in Pennsylvania. State health officials confirmed just over 27,000 new positive cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, free COVID tests will be available in Lancaster County. The tests will be offered at the Wagon Werks Apartments Community Room located on Plane Street in Columbia. Anyone, not just Columbia residents can get tested. No registration is required, just show up between 9am and 4pm between Saturday January 8th and Friday January 14th. Face masks are required and bring an insurance card if you have one. And finally, the increase in COVID cases has led 8-York County libraries to shift to online and Grab & Go services only. Learn more about the temporary service change at their web site: YorkLibraries.org