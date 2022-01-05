Two Dead In Separate Shootings In York County

A would-be robber is shot dead in York City. Police say it happened at around 7pm Tuesday after the Asian Best Restaurant on the 1st block of North Penn Street had closed. Officers say the suspect attempted to rob the business when the owner appeared from the kitchen and shot him. No other information has been released. Meanwhile, WGAL is reporting that the York County Coroner was called to the scene of another shooting. It apparently happened along the 1st block of North Main Street in Loganville Borough just before 8:30p last night. Officials have not released any further details.