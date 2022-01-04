Support Special Olympics at the 2022 Polar Plunge!

Join us on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Wellsville, PA for our in-person Capital Area Polar Plunge!

This year Capital Area Polar Plunge teams up with York County Plungers for one great event.

Each year, hundreds of brrrave souls have dipped a toe, waded or jumped into the icy waters at Gifford Pinchot State Park to raise money in support of Special Olympics. This year, they are offering an in-person plunge and a virtual option. The goal is to provide everyone with the opportunity to be #FreezinForAReason and to support our Special Olympics athletes. Will you plunge in 2022?

Learn more, signup as a Plunger, or even register as “Too Chicken” on www.specialolympicspa.org.