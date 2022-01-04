Support Special Olympics at the 2022 Polar Plunge!

Posted on January 4, 2022

Join us on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Wellsville, PA for our in-person Capital Area Polar Plunge!

This year Capital Area Polar Plunge teams up with York County Plungers for one great event.

Each year, hundreds of brrrave souls have dipped a toe, waded or jumped into the icy waters at Gifford Pinchot State Park to raise money in support of Special Olympics.  This year, they are offering an in-person plunge and a virtual option. The goal is to provide everyone with the opportunity to be #FreezinForAReason and to support our Special Olympics athletes. Will you plunge in 2022?

Learn more, signup as a Plunger, or even register as “Too Chicken” on www.specialolympicspa.org.

