It’s time to say goodbye to the Good N’Plenty in Lancaster County. LancasterOnline reports the owners of the popular family-style meal restaurant on Route 896/Eastbrook Road in Smoketown closed for the holiday and now have decided not to re-open. The 52-year old tourist stop featured a 600-seat dining area, a bake shop and gift store on the 10-acre property. The Lapp family says proposals from potential buyers are being accepted.