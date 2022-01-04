Federal Strike Team Helps York Respond To COVID-19

WellSpan York Hospital is caring for the highest number of patients since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current surge in cases has pushed facility to their capacity. Now the federal government is lending a hand by providing a strike team of medical professionals to pitch in. The 23-person emergency team consists of Air Force physicians, nurses, and respiratory technicians will work alongside the hospital staff. Meanwhile, LancasterOnline reports that on Monday, Lancaster General set a new pandemic record for hospitalizations at 193-patients. Officials say the vast majority are unvaccinated residents. And finally, Pennsylvania residents can get answers to questions about COVID-19 treatment options, how and where to receive care during a Facebook Live discussion set for this afternoon at the Department of Health’s page starting at 2pm. Questions can also be submitted in advance tothis web site: VaxFacts@pa.gov