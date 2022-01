Two people died in Adams County last weekend when they were accidentally overcome by carbon monoxide fumes in their home. The county coroner identified the victims as 76-year old Anne Tyler and 72-year old Louis Sanders, Sr. of Gettysburg. A vehicle was left running in the garage of Tyler’s home on Woods Road in Hamilton Township and officials believe the house filled with fumes, killing the victims as they slept. There was no carbon monoxide detector in the home.