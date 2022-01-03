PA COVID Update Monday

Transmission levels for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania remain high as the state marked just under 15,000 positive cases of the virus to begin the new year. The high number has forced the School District of Lancaster to be closed today. Officials say they expect to re-open tomorrow. The good news is that the number of people who have been fully vaccinated in the commonwealth has grown to just over 6.9-million. Meanwhile, Penn State University officials have decided students will begin the upcoming Spring semester in person, as planned. An indoor mask mandate remains in place and student-testing will be available during move-in weekend, January 7th thru the 9th.