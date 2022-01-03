Mulch Your Christmas Tree

Now that the holidays are over, turn your Christmas Tree into mulch in York County. Residents must remove all ornaments and tinsel from their tree before bringing it to the parking lot across from the York County Resource Recovery Center located on Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township. The free service runs thru January 31st. Meanwhile in Lancaster County at Central Park mulching services for the trees thru the end of January for county residents. There is a suggested donation of a dollar a tree. Learn more at: lancastercountyparks.org.