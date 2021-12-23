Two Traffic Accidents Over 2-Days Claim 4-Lives In York Co.

Four people have died in two separate traffic accidents in York County over the last two days. Police say 38-year-old Reuben Hilliard of Hellam Township died when he lost control along the 400-block of East Market Street/Route 462 Tuesday night. Officers say Hilliard struck a parked car and a pole before being ejected as the vehicle overturned. Then the Coroner’s Office says a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 Southbound at South Queen Street at around 3pm Wednesday claimed 3-lives. The identities of those victims are all pending family notification.