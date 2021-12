A man is charged with strangling a woman to death in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s office says after a nearly 4-month investigation, 43-year old Robert Boddy has been arrested for the murder of Nora Sanchez of New Holland. The 65-year old woman was found dead in her apartment on East Main Street on September 1st. Charges were filed against Boddy when his DNA was confirmed from under the victim’s fingernails.