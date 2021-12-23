Intruder Killed After Attacking Elderly Couple In Adams Co. Home

An intruder wearing only a t-shirt entered an Adams County home Wednesday and attacked an elderly couple before the homeowner shot him dead. State Police say 54-year-old Steven Shaffer lived near the victims along the 800-block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township, just south of Abbottstown, but he didn’t know them. Troopers had received calls about a man acting erratically in that area before the incident. Police say Shaffer burst into the home at around 11:30a and used his fists to beat the couple, both in their 70’s. During the attack, a weapon was retrieved from a bedroom and the owner shot the suspect 6-times. Troopers say the woman was airlifted to York Hospital suffering from critical injuries. The husband was also taken to that facility for treatment. We don’t know their current condition. Police did not release their identities. An autopsy for Shaffer is set for today.