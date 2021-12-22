York Man Sentenced For Revenge Killing

A revenge killing leads to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a York man. The York Daily Record reports that 25-year old Ka’Shawn Flowers, a reputed member of the South Side Gang was convicted last October for the August-2014 shooting of 23-year-old Hezekiah Walker of Columbia. It happened along on West King Street near South Penn Street in York. Prosecutors say the motive was payback for the death of Flowers friend, Joseph Gomez Jr., who was shot and killed outside the McDonald’s on South George Street in York in April of 2013.