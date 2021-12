A York County man called police on Tuesday morning and told them he had just killed his wife. State Police say 76-year-old Ronald Kachinski surrendered after 72-year-old Sandra Anderson was found dead at their home along the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way in Springfield Township. Troopers have charged Kachinski with criminal homicide. An autopsy is set for today at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.