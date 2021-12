A Lancaster County man has been sentenced from 19.5-to-60-years in prison after he was convicted of multiple sex assault charges including rape. The District Attorney’s Office says a jury last June found 47-year-old Edwin Davis of Columbia guilty of raping and having unlawful contact involving two minors in March 2018. Police say Davis did not know the victims, ages 12 and 13. During sentencing, County Judge Donald Totaro called Davis a sexually violent predator and an extreme danger to society.