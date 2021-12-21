Have You Seen This Woman Reported Missing In Lancaster County?

The search continues for a missing woman in Lancaster County. Manor Township Police say 57-year-old Deborah Washington, who is considered missing and is at special risk of harm or injury. Officers say she was last seen Sunday night near Mountville. Police describe Washington as 5’6″, weighing 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1. Meanwhile, in York County, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parked car. Springettsbury Township officers say no foul play is suspected. The man was discovered in a vehicle outside the Walmart in East York on Saturday. Police think he may have been living in his vehicle. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.