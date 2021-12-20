Traditional York City Factory Steam Whistle Concert Set For Christmas

A Christmas tradition will continue in York City. The Factory Whistle Concert will begin at 12:15am this Saturday, December 25th. Don Ryan will present the 25-minute concert at 240 Arch Street. While this is Ryan’s 67th anniversary, it will be at least 133 years that a whistle is played in York for the holiday. For more information visit YorkPAFactoryWhistle.com. There will also be a practice concert tomorrow evening at 6pm.



Meanwhile, due to rising COVID-19 infections, York City officials have canceled all large city-sponsored public events including the New Year’s Eve White Rose Drop and the Children’s Ballon Drop.