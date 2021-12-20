New Idea To Help UPMC Deal With Nursing Shortage

Surging COVID-19 cases in the region has forced UPMC to turn to a new short-term solution to deal with nurse staffing shortages. The health system will launch its own in-house travel staffing agency that will pay nurses, and surgical technicians up to 85-dollars an hour along with a travel allowance to go on assignments ranging from 8 to 13-weeks. The hope is to get 800 nurses available to travel to their 40-hospitals. Meanwhile, AARP has sent a letter to Governor Wolf asking for attention to rolling out booster vaccinations to nursing homes in Pennsylvania. The advocacy group says about 46-percent of nursing home residents, and 18-percent of staff have received their booster shots, so far. They want a goal of reaching 80-percent.