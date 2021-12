A week after union workers rejected an offer that led to the company threatening to replace employees, cereal-maker Kellogg has reached a new tentative agreement with the union. Kellogg’s says their new offer contains cost of living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for the 1400-workers at its four locations, including Lancaster County. The strike over wage disparities and other issues began in October. Local union leaders say membership will vote on the new offer on Monday.