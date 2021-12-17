Plea In York Co. Police Shooting

A York County man pleads no contest to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after a police shooting left him paralyzed below the waist. The York Daily Record reports that 32-year old Clif Blevins did not admit guilt for the January-2020 incident in Cross Roads, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to obtain a conviction. Troopers say they responded to the home and found Blevins with a handgun threatening to kill himself. They say at one point, the suspect pointed the weapon at them and that’s when State Police fired, shooting Blevins 6-times. Blevins denies he pointed his gun at them. The plea came with a sentence of two years’ probation.