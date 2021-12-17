Disgraced Lancaster Co. Funeral Director Faces New Charges

More legal trouble for the former Lancaster County funeral director, in prison for for abuse of a corpse. The district attorney says 50-year-old Andrew Scheid now charged with animal cruelty after Manor Township police say he intentionally caused the death of a calf at his home in early November, by starvation and dehydration. Officers say Scheid also failed to provide adequate food and water to two other bovines and a cat at his home. Last month, Scheid was sentenced from 3-to-12 months in prison and other penalties after pleading guilty to four abuse of corpse charges and “no contest” to charges he lied on death certificates.