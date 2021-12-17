Cleaning For COVID-19 Closes York Co. Retailer For A Day

Posted on December 17, 2021

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in the region has led a York County retailer to close in order to sanitize the store and restock shelves. Officials say the Walmart location at 1000 Town Center Drive in York is expected to reopen tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf has asked FEMA to provide more resources to battle COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Wolf has requested additional Critical Staffing Support for facilities with the highest hospital utilization in the commonwealth as well as Continued Pandemic Response Support including one million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests.

Headlines

