York Co. Commissioners Approve Tax Hike For 2022

York County homeowners will pay a bit more in 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a tax increase. The York Daily Record reports that the 1-mill increase is slightly lower than the hike that was proposed last month. That means the owner of a home assessed at $135,000 will pay an additional $135.11. Its the first increase in county taxes since 2017. The overall budget is nearly $668 million. County administrator Mark Derr says the hike was needed due to increases in wages, healthcare and other costs have been outpacing the revenue coming from property taxes. Residents can review the spending plan online at the web site: yorkcountypa.gov