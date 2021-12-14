PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The statewide percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania has fallen even as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise. State health officials say the positivity rate fell from 15.3% to 14.4% last week. The number of confirmed cases for the previous week was over 37,000 while last week it was over 41,000. Officials say the number of confirmed hospitalizations is still rising up from over 3700 two weeks ago to over 4200-last week. Just over 12-percent of those patients are on a ventilator.