PA Mask Mandate Struck Down

Some students in Pennsylvania will be walking into schools this morning without wearing a mask after the state supreme court on Friday overruled the school mask mandate. Republican lawmakers challenged the mandate and the justices agreed that acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam did not follow state laws about enacting regulations and acted without a required existing disaster emergency declared by the governor in place. The court ruling lets each individual school district make their own decision, although the CDC still recommends masking for everyone inside a school building and maintaining three feet of distance. The mask mandate took effect in early September. Then last month, Governor Wolf announced that in January, he would return authority over masking decisions to local school districts with the exception for child care centers and early learning programs.