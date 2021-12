It took a York County jury less than 1-hour to convict a man of 1st-degree murder. The York Daily Reocrd reports that 20-year old Donovan Lucret of York was found guilty in the February-2020 shooting death of 19-year old Shylique Folk along Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York. Lucret faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for February.