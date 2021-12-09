COVID-19 Rate Surges In PA

The statewide percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is surging. State health officials say the rate jumped more than 3-full percentage points to 15.3% last week. And with the Delta and the new Omicron variants of the virus swirling around, officials with UPMC, the state’s largest healthcare system urge residents to exercise caution this holiday season. Doctors recommend keeping gatherings small and if you’re going to a larger party, try to mask and consider social distancing. As of Tuesday there were nearly 43-hundred COVID-patients hospitalized in the state with just over 900-in the ICU. Officials say more than 80% of those people are unvaccinated.