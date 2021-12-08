Tax Hike Coming In York County For 2022

York County taxpayers were warned last year and now the commissioners are considering a tax increase for 2022. Officials tell the York Daily Record that a 1.1 mill increase would mean that the owner of a home assessed at just over $135,000 would pay an additional $148.61. The final budget will be presented at next week’s commissioners meeting. Residents can review the spending plan at the county’s web site: yorkcountypa.gov. Commissioners haven’t increased taxes since 2017. County administrator Mark Derr says the hike is needed to cover increases in wages, healthcare and other costs that are outpacing revenues coming in from property taxes.