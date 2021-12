The two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster County this week have been identified. Ephrata Police say a 61-year-old man shot a 19-year-old woman early Monday morning and then took his own life. It happened along the 200-block of Mortar Lane in Ephrata just after 4am. The Coroner tells Lancaster Online that the victim, Naraly Archibald graduated from Ephrata High School in June. The alleged shooter, Juan Dalmolin was her uncle. No word yet on a motive.