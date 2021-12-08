Contract Rejected, Kellogg Hiring Replacements

Union workers at Kellogg plants across the U-S including Lancaster County have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract agreement. The 14-hundred workers turned down the proposed 5-year deal which preserved cost-of-living hikes, and contained 3-percent wage increases and other expanded benefits. One sticking point is a two-tiered system where newer workers get paid less, and have inferior benefits, compared to longer-tenured employees. The strike which began about 10-weeks ago in early October will continue. The company says it will begin hiring permanent replacements.