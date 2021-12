The name of the 19-year old male who died of a gunshot wound in York City late Saturday night has not yet been released. The Coroner’s Office says a 15-year old female was also wounded during the incident that happened along the 500-block of East Boundry Avenue. She is expected to survive. An autopsy for the man is set for today. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2219.