PA School Mask Mandate Still In Effect

Pennsylvania’s statewide school mask order will remain in effect until the state Supreme Court rules on an appeal to a lower court decision overturning the order. The justices will hear arguments on the appeal on Dec. 8. Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam issued the school masking order starting in early September, then last month the Commonwealth Court stayed the order ruling that Beam did not follow procedure. Since then, Governor Wolf announced that decisions on the mandate would shift to school leaders on January 17th with one exception, the mandate will continue for early learning programs and child care providers.