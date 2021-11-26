Help make Christmas Brighter: Drop Off Cards for Veterans

This Holiday, you can help honor those who served our country and are spending their holiday in the VA Hospital with a simple gesture… a Christmas Card. Your kindness will let our veterans know they are being thought of this holiday.

You can drop off your Christmas Cards by December 10th during operating hours at:

Century Home Improvements

2147 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown

Christmas Magic at Rock Ridge Park

3699 Deininger Road, York, PA

Or at our Cumulus Media office

5989 Susquehanna Plaza Drive, York, PA

(drop offs accepted 24hrs/day)

All cards must be received by December 10th to make our delivery to the local veterans hospital.

Your “no worries” contractor and proud supporter of our veterans.