York Man Re-Sentenced, But Gets No Relief

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court overturned a prison sentence for a York man but in the end it didn’t change his term. The York Daily Record reports that 44-year old Richard Schock of Peach Bottom was ordered to serve from 16.5 to 33 years in prison for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl that killed 34-year-old Brandon Orr also of Peach Bottom Township back in February of 2017. The top court threw out a conspiracy count but at this week’s re-sentencing, York Co. Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness gave Schock the same sentence which included roughly $11,000 in restitution.