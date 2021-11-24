PA A-G Files Suit To Keep School Mask Mandate

Pennsylvania’s statewide K-12 school mask mandate remains in effect until December-4 when the issue will be decided by a court. Earlier this month, a commonwealth court ruled the health secretary did not have the authority to order the mandate last summer. Now, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed an emergency application in the state’s Supreme Court to keep the mandate in effect until January-17. That’s when Governor Wolf would allow local officials to set their own mitigation efforts although the masking order for early learning programs and child care providers will remain in effect. Shaipro argues that the Order is needed to protect the health and lives of children and families especially with winter coming.