Lancaster Co. Kidnapper Sentenced For Sex Assaults

From 30-to-105-years in prison. That’s the sentence for a Lancaster city man who was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Indiana. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Andrew Howland communicated with the girl on social media for several months last year before he kidnapped the girl from her home and drove her to Lancaster County last December. Police say Howland took her to two separate hotels in East and West Hempfield townships before officers used his cell phone location to arrest him at the Comfort Inn hotel in Columbia. Howland was found guilty of kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault last August.