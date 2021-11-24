Franklin’s Future At PSU Decided

The rumors are over about whether James Franklin is staying at Penn State. University officials announced Tuesday that the school and head football coach have agreed to a new 10-year deal that runs through 2031. Franklin had been in the second year of a six-year contract he signed in 2020 where he was scheduled to make $5.5 million guaranteed this year, with a $500,000 retention bonus. The new deal gives Franklin a raise to about $7.5 million per year, not including winning incentives that could be worth up to another $1 million per year. Franklin will coach his 100th game this Saturday when the Nittany Lions play at Michigan State.