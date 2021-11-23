Private Criminal Complaint Filed Connected To Viscosa Murder-Suicide

Now an update on last week’s murder-suicide where a father kidnapped and then murdered his two daughters from York County. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Office says they are reviewing a private criminal complaint filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon regarding his department’s actions in serving an emergency protection from abuse order against Robert Vicosa. Viscosa is the former Baltimore County police officer who grabbed his girls on November-15th and fled the area. Police tracked the suspect down and during a pursuit in Smithsburg, Maryland last Thursday, Viscosa killed the children and his girlfriend before taking his own life. The emergency PFA order had been issued after Viscosa held his wife captive for 3-days and before the kidnapping.